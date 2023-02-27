Hermez Network (HEZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $275,200.23

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00022022 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $188.82 million and $275,200.23 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031798 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00042287 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00218606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,469.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation.

