Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Volume Hits $273,744.97

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $188.54 million and $273,744.97 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $5.16 or 0.00022197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00042428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00218853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,249.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.19438594 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $282,583.73 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

