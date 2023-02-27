HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE DINO opened at $50.35 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

