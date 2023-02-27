HI (HI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $468,805.02

HI (HI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, HI has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $54.62 million and $468,805.02 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01977273 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $465,210.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

