Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Honeywell International Stock Performance
HON stock opened at $193.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.61.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.
Honeywell International Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.
