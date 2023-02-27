Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Holdings Lowered by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,919 shares during the period. Horizon Acquisition Co. II comprises 0.2% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 41.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,873,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,504 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 111.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 963,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 507,854 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 901,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 2,233.7% in the second quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 805,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 771,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

NYSE HZON traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,419. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

