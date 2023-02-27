HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 650 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 650 ($7.83) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.15) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.33) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.53) to GBX 780 ($9.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 730.50 ($8.80).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded down GBX 5.30 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 630.40 ($7.59). 52,585,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,876,861. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 578.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 525.37. The company has a market cap of £125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,286.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

