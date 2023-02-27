Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 813.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 853,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 760,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 58,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

