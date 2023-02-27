ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ICU Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.75-7.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.64. 282,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,183. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -113.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.55. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

