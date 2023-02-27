ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.64. 282,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,183. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $251.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.55.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ICU Medical by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

