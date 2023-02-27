Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.59

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.55, with a volume of 878882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after buying an additional 1,286,810 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after buying an additional 109,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after buying an additional 617,485 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

