Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

INGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC cut Innergex Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -163.64%.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

