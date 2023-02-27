Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
INGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC cut Innergex Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.