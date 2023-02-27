Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Sells $992,341.00 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $992,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,907,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IOSP stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.71. The company had a trading volume of 91,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,933. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.92.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Innospec by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

