Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Trading Up 6%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 666,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,604,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVZ shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 5.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $617.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.