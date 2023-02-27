Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Trading Up 6%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 666,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,604,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVZ shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $617.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 63.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

