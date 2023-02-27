Insider Buying: Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Insider Acquires 6,244 Shares of Stock

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) insider Andy Skelton acquired 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 637 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £39,774.28 ($47,897.74).

Drax Group Stock Down 1.0 %

DRX opened at GBX 642.50 ($7.74) on Monday. Drax Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 661.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 632.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,259.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Drax Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,921.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Drax Group Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 900 ($10.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.15) to GBX 950 ($11.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.25) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 625 ($7.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 598 ($7.20) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 748.29 ($9.01).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

