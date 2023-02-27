Insider Buying: Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Insider Acquires 6,244 Shares of Stock

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) insider Andy Skelton acquired 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 637 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £39,774.28 ($47,897.74).
Drax Group Stock Down 1.0 %
DRX opened at GBX 642.50 ($7.74) on Monday. Drax Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 661.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 632.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,259.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Drax Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,921.57%.
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
