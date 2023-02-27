Insider Buying: Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,439.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paramount Group Trading Down 2.4 %

PGRE traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. 2,397,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

