Insider Buying: Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider Acquires 24,755 Shares of Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) insider Varda Shine purchased 24,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £20,051.55 ($24,146.86).

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

Shares of LON PDL remained flat at GBX 81 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 360,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Petra Diamonds Limited has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 139 ($1.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £157.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8,154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PDL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

