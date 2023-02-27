Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells 3,147 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $193.18. 1,353,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

