Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 1,125 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.57. 1,816,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,240. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

