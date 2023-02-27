Insider Selling: Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 263,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $113.17.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

