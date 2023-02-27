Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sells 25,552 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $251,431.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,055,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sarah Blanchard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Sarah Blanchard sold 10,163 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $108,439.21.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $2,463,724.30.

Udemy Stock Down 0.3 %

UDMY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UDMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Udemy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

