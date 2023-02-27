Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insignia Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Insignia Systems stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89.
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
