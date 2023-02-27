Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Insignia Systems stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.