Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,804,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,324,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

