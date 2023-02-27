Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $25.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

