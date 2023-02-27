International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $130.57 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

