International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $68,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.07. 652,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,882. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

