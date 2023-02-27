International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 691,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $130.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

