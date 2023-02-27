International Game Technology (IGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect International Game Technology to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $25.50 on Monday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

About International Game Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

