International Game Technology (IGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect International Game Technology to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
International Game Technology Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $25.50 on Monday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Game Technology (IGT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.