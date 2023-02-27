Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) SVP Suresh K. Durgam Sells 7,906 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $372,688.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.57. 793,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,997. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.