Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Position Lessened by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,254,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,828,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.11. 269,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,764. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $152.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.91.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

