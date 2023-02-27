Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCB. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,289,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 1,730.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 800,156 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,986,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 240.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 680,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 480,427 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVCB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,686. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

