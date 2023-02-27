Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at $671,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 818,148 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

