Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Securities from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.92.

IONS opened at $35.69 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

