IPVERSE (IPV) Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded 91.9% higher against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $570,553.26 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

