IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 7.8% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $30,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.27.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $211.40. The stock had a trading volume of 130,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,880. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.39 and a 200 day moving average of $211.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

