iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 0.5% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. 50,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,641. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

