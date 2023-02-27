iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $401.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,029. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $299.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

