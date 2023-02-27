iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Bowman & Co S.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 55,701 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 224,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,401. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

