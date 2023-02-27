iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

