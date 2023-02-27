iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 340,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.65. The stock had a trading volume of 136,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,312. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.96.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

