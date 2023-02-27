iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 610,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,175. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

