iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.57

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.57 and last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 104896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

