iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.57

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.57 and last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 104896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.