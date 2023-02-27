iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.80

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.80 and last traded at $89.06, with a volume of 119209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.61.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $993.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $1,803,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 178.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

