Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich Sells 1,451 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $78,092.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,380,610.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Deitrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $2.89 on Monday, hitting $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 780,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Itron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

