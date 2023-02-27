Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Itron updated its Q1 guidance to $0.05-0.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.70-1.10 EPS.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 447,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $60.61.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,708 shares of company stock valued at $313,573. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Itron by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

