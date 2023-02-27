Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.96 million. Itron also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.74. 780,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. Itron has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,241 shares of company stock valued at $449,899. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Itron by 16.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

