James Berry Sells 306 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP James Berry sold 306 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $24,330.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,703.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SAFT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.02. 66,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.
Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
