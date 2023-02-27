James Berry Sells 306 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP James Berry sold 306 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $24,330.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,703.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SAFT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.02. 66,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.