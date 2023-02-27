JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 5.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.15 and last traded at $52.44. 265,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 895,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.
JinkoSolar Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JinkoSolar (JKS)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.