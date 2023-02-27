JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 5.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.15 and last traded at $52.44. 265,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 895,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after acquiring an additional 473,716 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JinkoSolar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 127,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.