Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Up 10.4%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.90 and last traded at C$5.83. 316,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 298,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JOY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Journey Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.60 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.56.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

